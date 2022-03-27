A passenger exits a subway train in Toronto on March 17, 2020.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

The province has broken ground on its new subway line in Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford says the project is a key part of his government’s plan to build transit and highways.

The 14-stop, 15-kilometre Ontario Line will begin near Ontario Place in southwest Toronto, travel through the downtown core and end north at the Ontario Science Centre.

Ontario unveils transportation plan, including a proposed transit line across the top of Toronto

The line will connect with 40 other transit routes, including GO train lines, Toronto Transit Commission subway and streetcar stops and a new east-west light rail line that is currently being built.

The federal government and the City of Toronto are also part of the project.

The subway line is projected to be operational by 2030.

