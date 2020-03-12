 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Virus concerns prompt brief TTC disruption as handful of employees refuse to work

Oliver MooreUrban Affairs Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A TTC worker sprays disinfectant during a demonstration of the enhanced cleaning being conducted on TTC bus touch points at the Wilson Yard in North York, Ont., Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Coronavirus concerns caused a temporary work stoppage by about a dozen Toronto Transit Commission employees , the first work refusal at the agency related to the virus.

Although its effects were short-lived – the employees’ decision to exercise their legal right to refuse work they believe to be unsafe a light on the need for transit agencies to prepare for broader labour disruptions.

The TTC carries about 1.7 million riders daily. The regional agency GO , which has also had work refusals over the virus, carries almost 300,000 daily riders.

Story continues below advertisement

Although recent ridership numbers are not yet available, making it unclear whether there have been declines since the outbreak, – as has happened in New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle and Boston – the TTC and GO play a critical role in keeping the Toronto area moving.

The overnight work refusal at the Roncesvalles streetcar facility was investigated by the provincial Ministry of Labour, which gave the all-clear for employees to return to work, said TTC spokesman Stuart Green.

“The refusal was initiated by a shop steward on behalf of … employees,” he said in an interview. “There was a concern about some work being done to deep-clean the streetcars … it was concern about the cleaning and COVID-19.”

The union could not immediately be reached to comment on the work refusal.

Mr. Green said the agency has planned for the possibility of employees refusing to work, though he dismissed as speculative questions about how the TTC would deal with major labour disruptions. In a follow-up e-mail, he laid out the broad of a triage planning process that would prioritize the busiest routes.

“We would use a combination of overtime and properly trained staff to deliver as much service as possible,” he wrote. “However, if there were significant reductions in resources, there would be reductions in service in order to keep the most people moving.”

At Metrolinx, which oversees GO Transit, spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins said they have had “very, very few” employees refusing to work because of the coronavirus. She said they were not preparing specifically for widespread refusals, but the possibility was covered in the agency’s pandemic planning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of our work is to visualize now what it would look like if we had a reduction in our work force because of the pandemic and for whatever reason,” she said.

Ms. Aikins compared this planning to the agency preparing for an ice storm that forces decisions about where to preserve normal service levels and where to run buses and trains less often. For example, a vehicle that would normally come every 20 minutes might instead arrive once or twice an hour.

“If for whatever reason you have a 10-per-cent reduction in work force – 15 per cent, 20 per cent – what does that mean to our service? And that’s how they plan,” she said. “It’s not about why you have 10-per-cent less, or why you have 20-per-cent less, part of pandemic planning is how you handle a reduction of staff.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies