Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements today in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in an underground garage at Toronto City Hall.

He was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto police force.

Later today, jurors are set to begin hearing testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution.

The trial is expected to last until mid-April.