Danforth shooter had cache of ammunition, conspiracy theory DVDs in his room, Toronto court documents reveal

Open this photo in gallery Faisal Hussain is shown in a family handout photo. The Canadian Press

Almost six months after a mass shooting on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue, new details have emerged about the cache of ammunition and collection of conspiracy theory DVDs that police discovered in shooter Faisal Hussain’s bedroom.

The previously redacted information is laid out in court documents filed by police in connection with the July 22 attack that killed 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and injured 13 others.

When police searched Mr. Hussain’s bedroom, the documents reveal that they found two fully loaded K-47 magazines, two fully loaded 9mm handgun magazines, two loaded drum magazines and three fully loaded extended magazines, as well as additional shotgun ammunition.

Police also found an empty handgun case and a long gun carrying case in the 29-year-old’s closet.

“It is reasonable to believe that when fully loaded magazines and cases are located, there would be firearms to match located in the residence but there was not,” an investigator noted in the court documents.

“Any information about what firearms Hussein obtained and how and where he obtained them from would assist investigators in understanding the magnitude of the investigation.”

It’s unknown how much police have been able to discern about Mr. Hussain’s motive or the origins of the handgun he used to open fire in Toronto’s busy Greektown neighbourhood on July 22 – a gun he ultimately turned on himself as police closed in on him.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which probes cases in which civilians may have been injured or killed by police, is investigating Mr. Hussain’s death.

In the court documents, Mr. Hussain is described by family as a reclusive young man who largely kept to himself outside of his part-time jobs at Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws.

In addition to the ammunition found in his room, it was also revealed Tuesday that a collection of conspiracy theory DVDs (including titles by right-wing conspiracy theorist and American radio host Alex Jones, who has been banned from multiple social-media platforms) were found in Mr. Hussain’s bedroom. Many of them were about the 9/11 terror attacks and the Iraq war.

The court documents noted that police also found “two receipts paid in cash to Abad Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd. for mosque fund, membership fee, transfer, pillars and forms fees located in Rawalpindi.” The receipt was for a woman, the documents detailed, and were for the amounts of $1,000 and $8,310. The documents provided no other details explaining the significance of these receipts.

The day after the shooting, Mr. Hussain’s family released a statement saying that he had struggled with mental-health issues, including depression and psychosis.

According to the court documents, Toronto police had received three calls about Mr. Hussain in 2010, relating to mental-health issues. Just two days before the shooting, he had been arrested for shoplifting. He was released unconditionally.

His twin brother told police after the shooting that Mr. Hussain had previously “robbed a store with a gun, called the police to say he wanted to kill himself and had been on anti-depressants.” And while the twin said that Mr. Hussain had shown interest in guns when he was “younger,” he said he didn’t know how he would have obtained one.