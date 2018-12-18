 Skip to main content

Canada Dellen Millard gets third life sentence for killing father; not eligible for parole for 75 years

Dellen Millard gets third life sentence for killing father; not eligible for parole for 75 years

Toronto
The Canadian Press
From rear left to right, Dellen Millard, Justice Maureen Forestell, Crown Jill Cameron, and Crown Ken Lockhart are shown in court during a sentencing hearing in Toronto on Nov. 16, 2018.

Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

A twice-convicted murderer has been sentenced to a third term of life in prison for killing his father.

The sentence means Dellen Millard will not be eligible to apply for parole for 75 years.

The 33-year-old was found guilty earlier this year for the first-degree murder of his father, Wayne Millard, whose death was initially ruled a suicide.

It was the third such conviction for Dellen Millard, who was previously convicted for murdering his former lover Laura Babcock and Hamilton man Tim Bosma, a complete stranger.

Prosecutors had asked for an additional 25 years of parole ineligibility on top of the 50 years Millard must serve in prison without parole for those previous murders.

Justice Maureen Forestell says the hope of rehabilitation of Dellen Millard is so faint it plays little role in determination of the sentence.

More to come.

