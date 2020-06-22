 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto

Demonstration continues west of Toronto over police shooting death of man

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Khizar Shahzad, left, Hashim Choudhary, second from left, and Hassan Choudhary, centre, shout for justice at the end of a press conference in front of the apartment building where their uncle, Ejaz Choudry, a 62-year-old man who family members said was experiencing a schizophrenic episode, was shot by Peel Police and died at the scene the previous night, in Mississauga, Ont., Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Galit Rodan/The Canadian Press

A group of people protesting the shooting death of a man in mental health crisis on the weekend continue to block an intersection in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say the protest that began Sunday has lasted through the night and is expected to continue throughout the day.

The protest was triggered by the police-shooting death of 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry on Saturday.

His family alleges police used excessive force when officers stormed the home and shot Choudry, who lived with schizophrenia.

Police fatally shoot Mississauga man during mental-health call

The Special Investigations Unit, the province’s police watchdog, is probing the death.

Premier Doug Ford said he has confidence in the SIU.

“My heart and prayers go out to the family that lost a loved one, no matter what happened,” Ford said Monday at a news conference.

“This is a terrible situation, unfortunate, but let’s see what the report says because I don’t believe in pointing fingers at any group, any organization, until we get the details because the details will tell the story.”

The man’s family has said that responding officers were shouting at Choudry in English, a language he didn’t understand.

