Designer duds from 'Schitt's Creek' available for sale online this week

Designer duds from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ available for sale online this week

Cassandra Szklarski
Toronto
The Canadian Press
The cast of the television show 'Schitt's Creek,' Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Daniel Levy (left to right).

The Canadian Press

Fans of the bold wardrobe featured on “Schitt’s Creek” can soon snag some of the show’s designer duds for themselves.

The CBC-TV comedy has partnered with a Toronto consignment shop to sell hundreds of pieces online that include luxury brands Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Dsquared2.

VSP Consignment says the 800 items have been drawn from all six seasons of the series, and include pieces that never made it to air. The show centres on a once-rich family whose lavish wardrobe is among the few remnants of their previously privileged life.

The Emmy-nominated wardrobe includes scene-stealing gowns and structural tops for Catherine O’Hara’s matriarch character Moira; oversized black-and-white sweaters for Daniel Levy’s neurotic character David; and flowy boho dresses worn by Annie Murphy as the flighty Alexis.

One of the standout pieces is a feathered and sequined gown by Pamella Roland priced at nearly $5,000. More affordable keepsakes include a “Cafe Tropical” baseball cap for $78 that references the town’s fictional diner, and a “Rose Video” polo shirt for $98 that references the defunct video rental business the family once owned.

The online sale begins noon Thursday at vspconsignment.com, although a VSP spokeswoman says a handful of contest winners will get early access Tuesday. The sixth and final run of “Schitt’s Creek” premieres Jan. 7, 2020 on CBC-TV and CBC Gem.

