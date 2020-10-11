Discovery of possible WWII device prompts evacuation of several homes in Etobicoke

The discovery of a possible Second World War device prompted the brief evacuation of several homes in Toronto’s west end Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Dunning Crescent in Etobicoke around 9:30 p.m.

Toronto police tweeted that their bomb disposal unit was called in and that as a precaution a number of nearby homes were evacuated and the street was closed off.

Story continues below advertisement

About an hour and a half later police said a “device” had been secured and that it appeared to be inert.

They did not, however, say exactly what kind of device they found.

A short time later the evacuees were allowed to return home and the street was reopened.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.