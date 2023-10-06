Open this photo in gallery: A happy Golden Retriever pops it's head up for a quick breath at the Dogs Only Swim Day event at Riverdale Park East on Sept. 3.Jon Laytner/The Globe and Mail

As this summer bid farewell, some local public pools in the heart of Toronto made waves in the canine community by welcoming dogs for special end-of-summer pool parties.

The select city pools, usually bustling with human swimmers during the scorching summer months, conclude their season in a unique way. On the last day of operation before draining and winterizing their pools, they open their doors – or rather, gates – to dogs of all shapes and sizes.

The event is an annual tradition, with growing attendance and support from local pet lovers.

Luna the Cockapoo takes a dive during the dogs only swim event on Sep. 24, 2023. Jon Laytner/The Globe and Mail Dogs and their owners hang out at Monarch Park public pool. Jon Laytner/The Globe and Mail

For many Torontonians, it’s the perfect way to cap off the summer.

“It’s amazing!” exclaimed Kristyn Lee, a local resident who brought her cockapoo Luna to the Monarch Park Pool on September 24. “It’s great to see it when the city sets up events like this. We sometimes drive two hours to take her dock diving so it’s nice to be able to do this locally.”

The City of Toronto pool staff worked diligently to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the event. Before entering the pool area, owners were required to sign their dogs in and provide proof of vaccination. Pool attendants monitored the event closely to prevent any aggressive behaviour and maintain a fun and friendly atmosphere.