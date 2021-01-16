 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Don’t give up on Canada’s cities just yet

Marcus Gee
Marcus Gee
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A real estate sign in Vaughan, a suburb in Toronto, on May 24, 2017.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

Evidence keeps coming in of an exodus from cities. A new Statistics Canada survey shows that population growth in the country’s biggest urban centres slowed in the year ending last July 1. Statscan said that many city dwellers are moving to outlying cities and towns such as Oshawa and Kitchener-Waterloo near Toronto and Farnham and Saint-Hippolyte near Montreal, where the living is good and the housing more affordable. With remote work now the norm for many, it is awfully tempting to decamp to somewhere smaller and quieter.

Downtowns, too, seem to be shedding people. Office vacancy rates have jumped across the country as employees work from home and companies try to cut back on what they are paying for all that empty space in downtown skyscrapers. In Toronto, in the last quarter in 2020, The Globe reports, rates hit their “highest level since the economic turmoil of the global financial crisis a decade ago.”

But before we start talking about hollowed out, declining cities, let’s pause to look a little more closely at what is happening. Statscan points out that, while the rate of expansion has slowed, Canada’s biggest cities continued to grow in the period it studied.

Story continues below advertisement

Immigration, though down because of the pandemic, continues to fuel that growth. There is every reason to think that, once the novel coronavirus is beaten, the flow of newcomers will resume and keep Canadian cities booming. What Statscan calls “the long-term trend of urbanization” is intact. Seven out of 10 Canadians live in what Statscan calls a “census metropolitan area.”

The Ontario government says that Greater Toronto is expected to be the province’s fastest growing region in the coming years. A Ministry of Finance forecast last summer said its population would increase to more than 9.5 million by 2046, up from seven million in 2019. That would take its share of the provincial population to 49.8 per cent, up from 47.9 per cent.

Toronto proper would see its population rise to 3.73 million from 2.97 million. Suburban regions such as Peel, York and Durham would positively explode, with Peel alone gaining 900,000.

The COVID pause and the Zoom boom seem unlikely to halt this spectacular expansion. Canadian cities should remain highly attractive places to live and work, their magnetism and dynamism undimmed.

In Toronto, both private and public interests have been proceeding, despite COVID, with a series of big projects designed to help accommodate all the growth. On the public side, transportation authorities are working to complete two big, expensive (and much delayed) projects: the expansion and renovation of Union Station in the heart of downtown and the construction of a new crosstown rapid-transit line. Another transit build-out, the Ontario Line, is in the works.

On the east side of Toronto Harbour, work is well under way on renaturalizing the mouth of the Don River, a mammoth engineering project that will lead to the creation of a whole new neighbourhood with leafy parks facing the river. A beautiful prefabricated bridge that is linked to the project arrived in the harbour by barge last fall, a striking harbinger of what is to come.

On the private side, real estate companies are pushing ahead with an array of ambitious plans for new office and residential development. A series of supertall condo towers are rising or set to rise around Toronto, including one, at the foot of Yonge Street, that is billed as Canada’s tallest. Another developer is proposing to rebuild Canada Square up at Yonge and Eglinton, putting up five new towers.

Story continues below advertisement

In Mississauga, just to the west of Toronto, plans are afoot to turn the parking lots around a shopping centre into a whole new housing district with no less than 37 towers. On the opposite side of Toronto, in Scarborough, 10 towers are proposed at the site of an old shopping centre.

There is no telling whether all the big plans being unveiled for the city will unfold as announced, given the unpredictable nature of the real estate game. But so far at least, the smart money is betting on a bright future and continuing growth. Cities are not emptying yet, not by a long shot.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies