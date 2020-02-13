 Skip to main content

Toronto

Downtown TTC subway service disrupted after work car derails at St. George Station

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Commuters in Toronto are facing delays after a work car derailed on a downtown subway line.

The Toronto Transit Commission says the incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. at St. George Station and has stopped service between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations.

The transit provider says about 30 replacement shuttle buses are running between affected stations.

TTC spokesman Kadeem Griffiths says more buses will be called in if the disruption continues throughout the morning.

He says the commission doesn’t yet know how long it will take before normal service resumes Griffiths says nobody was injured in the incident.

