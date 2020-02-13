Downtown TTC subway service disrupted after work car derails at St. George Station

Commuters in Toronto are facing delays after a work car derailed on a downtown subway line.

The Toronto Transit Commission says the incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. at St. George Station and has stopped service between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations.

The transit provider says about 30 replacement shuttle buses are running between affected stations.

Story continues below advertisement

TTC spokesman Kadeem Griffiths says more buses will be called in if the disruption continues throughout the morning.

He says the commission doesn’t yet know how long it will take before normal service resumes Griffiths says nobody was injured in the incident.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.