 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

’Dr. 6ix’ tells regulator he now realizes he acted against patient’s interest

Paola Loriggio
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Toronto plastic surgeon told Ontario’s medical regulator Friday he now realizes he acted against a patient’s best interest in allowing a television crew to film her breast augmentation surgery despite her objections.

Dr. Martin Jugenburg is facing a disciplinary charge of professional misconduct on several allegations that he violated patients’ privacy, including an incident involving a news segment that briefly showed a patient’s breast.

The doctor previously told a panel of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario through his lawyer that he admits to professional misconduct but disputes some of the allegations against him.

Story continues below advertisement

Under cross-examination by video conference Friday, the doctor said he understands in hindsight that his behaviour caused a patient’s breast to be shown for just over a second during a Global TV segment in 2016.

Jugenburg said the patient, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, declined to be filmed by the TV crew but agreed to let them shoot footage of the doctor during the procedure.

The surgeon said he should have taken greater steps to ensure the patient was not captured on film during the segment, which focused on his use of the social media platform Snapchat to promote his work.

Carolyn Silver, the lawyer representing the regulator, suggested Jugenburg prioritized the benefits to his business over the patient’s privacy.

“You rolled the dice and risked exposing her most intimate personal health information, correct? You put her in that risky position … by letting the film crew in the room, correct?” she asked.

“Correct,” Jugenburg agreed.

“With no benefit to her,” Silver added.

Story continues below advertisement

“Correct.”

“And the result of this was … her breasts were exposed on national TV, correct?”

“Yes, it happened,” he said.

Jugenburg said, however, that he did not intentionally put his own interests before those of the patient, calling it a “mistake.”

He also denied pressuring the patient to consent to having the crew in the operating room, though he acknowledged he should not have waited until 20 to 30 minutes before the procedure to seek approval.

“It would have been nice to give her more time to think about it but I disagree with any implication that I was forcing her, suggesting or using my power to get her to agree with me,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked whether the patient may have felt pressured given the timing and Jugenburg’s position of power, the doctor conceded that was possible.

An agreed statement of fact presented to the committee earlier this week said Jugenburg had mistakenly posted photos of another patient’s bare breasts on his Instagram and Snapchat accounts without her consent.

That patient also said she felt pressured to contribute to Jugenburg’s social media presence, and that he seemed more focused on his social media than on her recovery, the statement said.

Asked about that incident Friday, Jugenburg said the patient’s perception didn’t necessarily reflect his behaviour.

“I’m sorry if she felt that way but it was not something that I intentionally did or … that maybe didn’t even happen. The fact that she felt that way doesn’t mean it actually happened,” he said.

The document also said Jugenburg had video cameras installed throughout the downtown Toronto clinic – including inside the operating and examination rooms – over a period of two years, during which thousands of patients would have been recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

It said there were only two signs mentioning the cameras, one of which was not easily visible to patients. Jugenburg could access the recordings through an app on his phone, it said.

Jugenburg is also facing a class-action lawsuit in connection with the video cameras at the clinic.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies