Drake producer Boi-1da to meet with Pickering, Ont., mayor to discuss Wi-Fi complaints

The mayor of a city east of Toronto will be meeting with famed producer Boi-1da next week to discuss his and frequent collaborator Drake’s complaints about slow internet service, a municipal spokesman says.
Drake posted an Instagram story earlier this week calling on the mayor of Pickering, Ont., to bolster the city’s wireless network so resident Boi-1da can send him new beats for music they’re trying to “cook up.”
In response, the City of Pickering defended its efforts to improve Wi-Fi access Wednesday in a tongue-in-cheek social media note that featured a slew of references to Drake’s songs.
“We’re … working on expanding and strengthening Pickering’s broadband network so there will be fast and reliable internet service whether it’s in Matt’s crib or Marvin’s Room,” the city wrote.
“God’s Plan? Nah – it’s the mayor and council’s plan.”
View this post on Instagram
Hey @champagnepapi /Drake/Drizzy/6ixGod, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late - I’m responding on behalf of @mayordaveryan and @cityofpickering I’m Upset that @boi1da was having trouble with our public WiFi. It’s the Best I Ever Had, so I’m not sure why Matt couldn’t link up proper. You Searching For Answers I Do not Know Nothing. Maybe it’s because 1,000 residents use our WiFi every single day? Our Wifi access points are very Successful and Make Me Proud. We Started from the Bottom, and Now We Here with 65 WiFi access points installed across Pickering in City facilities and some prime public areas. We look to deploy more WiFi access points, so in a couple of years, you’ll be able to go 0 to 100 Real Quick. We’re also working on expanding and strengthening Pickering’s broadband network so there will be fast and reliable internet service whether it’s in Matt’s crib or Marvin’s Room. God’s Plan? Nah – it’s the Mayor & Council’s plan. We want to attract the best and brightest residents and businesses here. Two Birds One Stone. That’s The Motto (unofficially). Peep these Headlines - Pickering has been recognized Back to Back as one of the ‘Most Intelligent Communities in the World’ by the ICF. Durham Live Casino and Entertainment will open in 2020, and we’re just getting started on our transformational downtown redevelopment project. Momentum is building across east Toronto, York Region, and Durham Region for an airport in Pickering. If that happens, we invite Air Drake to be the first plane to land here. Yes Indeed. Pickering is the next great city. We’re working Nonstop. Shout out to 6Dad @normkelly who Boi1da reached out to. Norm personally called Mayor Ryan this morning to see if he could help. The 6ix & Pickering is a collab that’s just Too Good. Take Care.
Boi-1da, born Matthew Samuels, shot back in an Instagram story that he wasn’t looking for a “rap battle,” but wants officials to address poor internet connection throughout the region.
“This is an issue that has been going 10-plus years with no resolve,” he wrote. “I’m serious about my business, my music and my money, and what we have been given is not sufficient.”
The municipal spokesman who authored the city’s response said the post was meant to be in good fun, but Boi-1da raises a serious issue.
“It went viral, but it brought attention to an important matter, and it was kind of an entry point to this dialogue,” said Mark Guinto, Pickering’s manager of business development and public affairs.
“Our position as a city is that broadband should be considered a public utility.”
Despite being next to Canada’s largest metropolis, many of Pickering’s rural residents don’t have access to a fast and reliable internet connection, said Guinto.
He said the city has been working to address the issue by expanding public Wi-Fi and installing new conduits, but needs federal funding in order to build up its wireless infrastructure.
Guinto said Boi-1da is an example of why businesses need Wi-Fi access to compete in the global economy.
“He is a Grammy Award-winning producer. He’s sold millions of records through all the international artists he’s worked with,” said Guinto, citing famous collaborators such as Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Eminem.
“He doesn’t necessarily have to go fly to wherever they are, but (he wants) to be able to work out of his studio in Pickering, in Canada.”
Pickering Mayor David Ryan plans to visit Boi-1da’s studio next week and talk about finding solutions, said Guinto.
“We’re definitely not beefing,” he said. “I think when they posted, he was frustrated and Drake was frustrated, but it’s more of a collaborative thing right now.”
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.