Drunk driving charge laid after crash kills two in east Toronto

Toronto
The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they’ve laid a drunk driving charge after a crash that claimed two people’s lives on Sunday evening.

Const. David Hopkinson says police arrived to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. to find two people on the road, badly injured.

He says it appears the car flipped over on the east-end street.

Hopkinson says paramedics took the victims to hospital, where they both died.

He says one person at the scene was arrested and charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in their blood.

The police investigation is ongoing.

