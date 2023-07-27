Toronto’s transit agency says a rapid transit line in east-end Scarborough will be closed for at least three weeks after a derailment left several passengers injured.

The Toronto Transit Commission says the comprehensive investigation into Monday’s derailment that saw the train’s rear car separate is under way and shuttle buses are running to replace the RT line, which had been slated to be decommissioned in November.

The TTC also brought in external reviewers and has said that a decision will be made on the possibility of decommissioning the line early once the investigation is complete.

Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

About 44 people on board the derailed car were evacuated and 20 to 30 other passengers from the remainder of the train were able to exit themselves and walk down the tracks.

The rail line is a 6.4-kilometre intermediate capacity rapid transit line with six stations that opened in 1985, and its trains have been in service 10 years past their design life, according to the TTC’s website.