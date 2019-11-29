Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands sentenced to life in prison

Open this photo in gallery Christopher Husbands appears in court in Toronto on June 4, 2012 in this artist's sketch. Husbands has been sentenced to life in prison. Tammy Hoy/The Canadian Press

A man convicted of manslaughter in the 2012 shooting at Toronto’s Eaton Centre has been sentenced to life in prison.

Christopher Husbands was handed the sentence in a Toronto courtroom today — more than seven years after the attack at the busy downtown mall left two people dead and six others injured.

He’ll be eligible to apply for parole in one year and four months due to time served.

Husbands was also found guilty earlier this year of five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

It was his second trial in connection with the Eaton Centre shooting, after his conviction on second-degree murder charges was overturned on appeal.

Husbands admitted at trial that he was the shooter but his lawyers argued he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

The Crown acknowledged Husbands suffered from PTSD due to a stabbing months earlier, but said he was carrying out a vendetta against his attackers.

