Toronto Eight people charged after police seize thousands of alleged fake goods from Toronto-area mall

MARKHAM, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police say they’ve charged eight people and seized thousands of alleged fake goods sold at a Toronto-area mall.

York Regional Police say they began investigating complaints about alleged counterfeit luxury clothing and handbags being sold at the Pacific Mall in Markham, Ont.

They say the probe began in April last year, and in late June more than 30 officers raided seven businesses inside the mall and one store owner’s home.

Police say investigators met with representatives from numerous companies including Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Givenchy.

Those companies alleged the majority of goods were counterfeit.

York police say the Department of Homeland Security, Canada Border Services Agency and the New York Police Department helped with the investigation.

