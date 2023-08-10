Toronto police say an eldery man has died nearly a month after being pushed over in the area of the city’s Bloor subway station.

Police say the 69-year-old victim was approached by a man and intentionally pushed to the ground on the evening of July 7. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The elderly victim succumbed to his injuries from the assault on Aug. 4.

A 40-year-old Toronto man was charged with aggravated assault the day of the incident.

The man’s charges have since been upgraded to manslaughter. He was in court on Wednesday.

A teenager was stabbed to death on a Toronto subway in the spring.

The TTC reported a 46 per cent increase in violence against its passengers in 2022.