Toronto

Emergency shelter for residents displaced in Toronto apartment fire moved to university

The Canadian Press
City officials say an emergency shelter for hundreds of people who were displaced after an apartment fire in Toronto has been moved to a nearby university.

They say York University offered to house the residents and the Canadian Red Cross will provide meals, cots, blankets, showers, personal hygiene items and pet care.

Roughly 700 residents were evacuated and one person died when a fire erupted in a 15 storey apartment building in the city’s north end.

The city says authorities, engineers and restoration experts are working to re-open the building as soon as possible.

About 165 residents have signed in with the Canadian Red Cross and 100 residents have stayed at the aid organization’s shelter since the blaze.

The Canadian Red Cross is urging everyone affected by the fire to register with them to stay updated and so they can help residents access support services.

