Mississauga explosion: What we know so far about the IED blast at an Indian restaurant

The latest

A police manhunt is under way for two men after an "improvised explosive device" went off at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Fifteen people were injured in the explosion, ranging in age from 23 to 69, Peel Region’s police chief said Friday morning.

"This is not the Mississauga I know," Mayor Bonnie Crombie said Friday, thanking police and emergency responders and urging the public to come forward if they can help the investigation.

How to help

The Consulate-General of India in Toronto has opened a helpline (647-668-4108) for those needing assistance.

Peel Regional Police’s 12 Division is seeking information about the explosion and two suspects. The number to call is (905) 453-2121, extension 1233.

Watch: Authorities say 15 people have been wounded after two unidentified men set off a bomb inside a restaurant in Mississauga. Reuters

Where and how it happened

The Bombay Bhel restaurant is in a plaza near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue. Peel Region police said they received a call about an explosion there at 10:32 p.m.

Andre Larrivee, who lives in a nearby condominium building, told The Canadian Press he was watching television and heard an explosion. “It was really loud,” he said, comparing the noise to an electric generator that had exploded at a nearby construction site recently. Other people who were shopping in neighbouring stores also reported hearing a loud explosion.

Toronto Pearson Int’l Airport TORONTO DETAIL Lake Ontario KENNEDY RD. EGLINTON AVE. W. HURONTARIO ST. CAWTHRA RD. Bombay Bhel restaurant: site of explosion MCLAUGHLIN RD. 403 MISSISSAUGA 0 1 KM JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU KENNEDY RD. MISSISSAUGA HURONTARIO ST. EGLINTON AVE. W. CAWTHRA RD. Bombay Bhel restaurant: site of explosion MCLAUGHLIN RD. Toronto Pearson Int’l Airport 403 TORONTO 0 1 KM Lake Ontario DETAIL JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU KENNEDY RD. MISSISSAUGA HURONTARIO ST. CAWTHRA RD. EGLINTON AVE. W. Bombay Bhel restaurant: site of explosion MCLAUGHLIN RD. Toronto Pearson Int’l Airport 403 TORONTO 0 1 KM DETAIL Lake Ontario JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU

Who was injured

Three people suffered critical injuries and were in stable condition by Friday, and the remaining 12 suffered minor and superficial injuries, Peel Region‘s police chief said Friday morning. Some patrons were at the restaurant for two separate birthday party events. The injured, none of whom have been identified, ranged in age from 23 to 69 years old. Some children under the age of 10 were present, but none were injured.

The suspects

Police released a photo of two men walking into the restaurant, shown below. Both are wearing dark hoodies pulled over their heads and their faces are covered. One is described as being in his mid-20s, with light skin and a stocky build, wearing dark blue jeans and a baseball cap with light grey peak. The second has fair skin with a thin build and was wearing faded jeans, a grey T-shirt with dark-coloured skate shoes.

Open this photo in gallery HO/The Canadian Press

The reaction

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie:

There was an explosion in a unit in the plaza at the NE corner of Eglinton and Hurontario. I have spoken with Chief Evans and will be on site at 7:30am for a media update. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. More details to come. #Mississauga — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) May 25, 2018

Sushma Swaraj, Indian Minister of External Affairs:



There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108.

Please RT — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2018

Vikas Swarup, Indian High Commissioner to Canada:

Regarding the bomb blast in an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, while we await details from the police, our Consul General in Toronto has visited the hospital and confirmed that the three Indian-Canadians who were reported to be critically injured are stable now. @HCI_Ottawa — Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) May 25, 2018

Nadir Patel, Canadian High Commissioner to India: