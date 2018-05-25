Mississauga explosion: What we know so far about the IED blast at an Indian restaurant

The latest
- A police manhunt is under way for two men after an "improvised explosive device" went off at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga on Thursday night.
- Fifteen people were injured in the explosion, ranging in age from 23 to 69, Peel Region’s police chief said Friday morning.
- "This is not the Mississauga I know," Mayor Bonnie Crombie said Friday, thanking police and emergency responders and urging the public to come forward if they can help the investigation.
How to help
The Consulate-General of India in Toronto has opened a helpline (647-668-4108) for those needing assistance.
Peel Regional Police’s 12 Division is seeking information about the explosion and two suspects. The number to call is (905) 453-2121, extension 1233.
Where and how it happened
The Bombay Bhel restaurant is in a plaza near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue. Peel Region police said they received a call about an explosion there at 10:32 p.m.
Andre Larrivee, who lives in a nearby condominium building, told The Canadian Press he was watching television and heard an explosion. “It was really loud,” he said, comparing the noise to an electric generator that had exploded at a nearby construction site recently. Other people who were shopping in neighbouring stores also reported hearing a loud explosion.
Toronto Pearson
Int’l Airport
TORONTO
DETAIL
Lake Ontario
KENNEDY RD.
EGLINTON AVE. W.
HURONTARIO ST.
CAWTHRA RD.
Bombay Bhel
restaurant:
site of explosion
MCLAUGHLIN RD.
403
MISSISSAUGA
0
1
KM
JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR /
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN;
OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU
KENNEDY RD.
MISSISSAUGA
HURONTARIO ST.
EGLINTON AVE. W.
CAWTHRA RD.
Bombay Bhel
restaurant:
site of explosion
MCLAUGHLIN RD.
Toronto Pearson
Int’l Airport
403
TORONTO
0
1
KM
Lake Ontario
DETAIL
JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU
KENNEDY RD.
MISSISSAUGA
HURONTARIO ST.
CAWTHRA RD.
EGLINTON AVE. W.
Bombay Bhel
restaurant:
site of explosion
MCLAUGHLIN RD.
Toronto Pearson
Int’l Airport
403
TORONTO
0
1
KM
DETAIL
Lake Ontario
JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN;
OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU
Who was injured
Three people suffered critical injuries and were in stable condition by Friday, and the remaining 12 suffered minor and superficial injuries, Peel Region‘s police chief said Friday morning. Some patrons were at the restaurant for two separate birthday party events. The injured, none of whom have been identified, ranged in age from 23 to 69 years old. Some children under the age of 10 were present, but none were injured.
The suspects
Police released a photo of two men walking into the restaurant, shown below. Both are wearing dark hoodies pulled over their heads and their faces are covered. One is described as being in his mid-20s, with light skin and a stocky build, wearing dark blue jeans and a baseball cap with light grey peak. The second has fair skin with a thin build and was wearing faded jeans, a grey T-shirt with dark-coloured skate shoes.
The reaction
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie:
There was an explosion in a unit in the plaza at the NE corner of Eglinton and Hurontario. I have spoken with Chief Evans and will be on site at 7:30am for a media update. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. More details to come. #Mississauga— Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) May 25, 2018
Sushma Swaraj, Indian Minister of External Affairs:
There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2018
Please RT
Vikas Swarup, Indian High Commissioner to Canada:
Regarding the bomb blast in an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, while we await details from the police, our Consul General in Toronto has visited the hospital and confirmed that the three Indian-Canadians who were reported to be critically injured are stable now. @HCI_Ottawa— Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) May 25, 2018
Nadir Patel, Canadian High Commissioner to India:
We are following closely reports of an explosion at an Indian restaurant in #Mississauga, Ontario. At this time, our thoughts are with those injured in the blast and wishing for their speedy recovery @CanadainIndia— Nadir Patel (@nadirypatel) May 25, 2018
We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.