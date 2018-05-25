 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Mississauga explosion: What we know so far about the IED blast at an Indian restaurant

Explainer

Mississauga explosion: What we know so far about the IED blast at an Indian restaurant

The Canadian Press and Globe staff

The latest

  • A police manhunt is under way for two men after an "improvised explosive device" went off at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga on Thursday night.
  • Fifteen people were injured in the explosion, ranging in age from 23 to 69, Peel Region’s police chief said Friday morning.
  • "This is not the Mississauga I know," Mayor Bonnie Crombie said Friday, thanking police and emergency responders and urging the public to come forward if they can help the investigation.

How to help

The Consulate-General of India in Toronto has opened a helpline (647-668-4108) for those needing assistance.

Peel Regional Police’s 12 Division is seeking information about the explosion and two suspects. The number to call is (905) 453-2121, extension 1233.

Watch: Authorities say 15 people have been wounded after two unidentified men set off a bomb inside a restaurant in Mississauga. Reuters

Where and how it happened

The Bombay Bhel restaurant is in a plaza near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue. Peel Region police said they received a call about an explosion there at 10:32 p.m.

Andre Larrivee, who lives in a nearby condominium building, told The Canadian Press he was watching television and heard an explosion. “It was really loud,” he said, comparing the noise to an electric generator that had exploded at a nearby construction site recently. Other people who were shopping in neighbouring stores also reported hearing a loud explosion.

Toronto Pearson

Int’l Airport

TORONTO

DETAIL

Lake Ontario

KENNEDY RD.

EGLINTON AVE. W.

HURONTARIO ST.

CAWTHRA RD.

Bombay Bhel

restaurant:

site of explosion

MCLAUGHLIN RD.

403

MISSISSAUGA

0

1

KM

JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR /

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN;

OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU

KENNEDY RD.

MISSISSAUGA

HURONTARIO ST.

EGLINTON AVE. W.

CAWTHRA RD.

Bombay Bhel

restaurant:

site of explosion

MCLAUGHLIN RD.

Toronto Pearson

Int’l Airport

403

TORONTO

0

1

KM

Lake Ontario

DETAIL

JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU

KENNEDY RD.

MISSISSAUGA

HURONTARIO ST.

CAWTHRA RD.

EGLINTON AVE. W.

Bombay Bhel

restaurant:

site of explosion

MCLAUGHLIN RD.

Toronto Pearson

Int’l Airport

403

TORONTO

0

1

KM

DETAIL

Lake Ontario

JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN;

OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU

Who was injured

Three people suffered critical injuries and were in stable condition by Friday, and the remaining 12 suffered minor and superficial injuries, Peel Region‘s police chief said Friday morning. Some patrons were at the restaurant for two separate birthday party events. The injured, none of whom have been identified, ranged in age from 23 to 69 years old. Some children under the age of 10 were present, but none were injured.

The suspects

Police released a photo of two men walking into the restaurant, shown below. Both are wearing dark hoodies pulled over their heads and their faces are covered. One is described as being in his mid-20s, with light skin and a stocky build, wearing dark blue jeans and a baseball cap with light grey peak. The second has fair skin with a thin build and was wearing faded jeans, a grey T-shirt with dark-coloured skate shoes.

HO/The Canadian Press

The reaction

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie:

Sushma Swaraj, Indian Minister of External Affairs:

Vikas Swarup, Indian High Commissioner to Canada:

Nadir Patel, Canadian High Commissioner to India:

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.