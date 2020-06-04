Family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet postpones speaking with police watchdog, citing concerns over possible leaks

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet postpones speaking with police watchdog, citing concerns over possible leaks

Paola Loriggio
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A blue ribbon, notes and flowers are left on the lawn outside an apartment building where a woman fell to her death, in Toronto.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Relatives of a Toronto woman who died after falling from her balcony last week have postponed speaking with Ontario’s police watchdog, citing concerns about possible leaks from police sources regarding the case, the agency said Wednesday.

Counsel for the family of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet told the Special Investigations Unit such leaks undermine their clients’ trust in the investigation, the agency said.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the SIU stressed police are prohibited from discussing an incident under investigation by the watchdog precisely to protect the credibility of its work.

Story continues below advertisement

It said disclosing such information can also delay the investigative process, “as seems to have occurred here with the cancellation of the family interviews.”

The agency said it has written to the Toronto force to ask that it take immediate steps to prevent “further releases of information about what occurred inside the apartment.”

A story published in the Toronto Sun on Wednesday says unnamed sources told the paper Korchinski-Paquet used a heavy appliance to block her balcony door before she fell to her death.

A spokeswoman for Toronto police said the force does not comment on the validity of information from unnamed sources.

“We can say that the unauthorized release of information is taken seriously by the TPS and the matter is being investigated by Professional Standards,” Meaghan Gray said in an e-mail.

Korchinski-Paquet fell from a 24th-floor balcony last Wednesday while police were in her home, and her family has questioned the role of officers in her death.

The woman’s mother said last week she called police to the apartment and asked them to take her daughter to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s mayor and police chief have called on the SIU to expedite its investigation, a process that typically takes months.

The agency said Monday its investigators had spoken with all six officers who were at the home, as well as four other witnesses. It also said its team found video security footage.

Wednesday’s statement said they had spoken to an additional two “civilian witnesses.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies