Family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet says interview process with SIU is complete

The family of a Toronto woman who died after falling from a balcony while police were in her apartment says the interview process with the province’s police watchdog is complete.
The legal team representing the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet says the Special Investigations Unit is now in the closing stages of its investigation.
The family’s counsel says a second autopsy is currently being conducted outside Ontario.
Korchinski-Paquet’s relatives want answers to what they believe are shortcomings in the SIU process.
They say those issues will come to light when the findings of the investigation are made public.
A statement from the family’s lawyer says another march and memorial for Korchinski-Paquet is being planned for July 25 in Toronto.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.