Federal byelection announced for June 24 in Toronto St. Paul’s riding

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced a federal byelection will be held in the Ontario riding of Toronto–St. Paul’s on June 24 to fill the seat left vacant by longtime Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett.

Bennett announced in December that she was retiring as an MP after 26 years in the House of Commons, including more than 10 years in cabinet.

She has since been named Canada’s ambassador to Denmark.

Toronto-St. Paul’s used to be considered a bellwether riding, often voting for the governing party, but it has become a safe Liberal seat since Bennett first ran there.

The Liberals have named longtime Liberal staffer Leslie Church as their candidate to replace Bennett.

The Conservative Party of Canada have nominated financial professional Don Stewart, while Amrit Parhar, who works as a director at a non-profit, will run for the NDP.