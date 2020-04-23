Fire at downtown Toronto condo causes extensive damage, prompts evacuation

A third-floor condo fire sent thick clouds of black smoke over part of downtown Toronto today and forced scores of people from their homes.

The fire and efforts to contain it caused extensive damage to the 21-storey building, with windows cracked and water dripping from the apartment.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and it was not clear if anyone was injured.

Residents milled about or sat on the sidewalks, unsure of their next steps.

One couple, who lived a storey above the fire, grabbed their puppy and few other items as they fled.

They said it sounded like an explosion had occurred and were sure their condo would also burn.

