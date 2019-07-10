 Skip to main content

Toronto Five people arrested after human trafficking investigation, Toronto police say

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Five people arrested after human trafficking investigation, Toronto police say

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Toronto police say they’ve arrested five people following a human trafficking investigation.

Police say a woman attended a party earlier this year after being invited by a man she met on an online dating site.

They allege the woman was sexually assaulted at the party by two men, who then started trafficking her.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman was allegedly trafficked across the province including in hotels in the Greater Toronto Area.

They allege the woman received death threats if she didn’t comply and she was also ordered to hand over her earnings to the mother of one of the suspects.

Police say following their investigation, they made five arrests between May and June and they seized two firearms and a conducted energy weapon.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter