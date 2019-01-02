 Skip to main content

Canada Five teens hurt, two critically, in crash north of Toronto

Vaughan, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Two teens are in critical condition and three more sustained less serious injuries after a crash just north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say the collision took place last night just before midnight when a Kia left the road and hit a tree.

Constable Andy Pattenden says five teens between the ages of 15 and 17 were in the vehicle at the time.

While the 17-year-old girl driving the vehicle and a 16-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, Constable Pattenden says three others were more badly hurt.

He says a 16-year-old girl sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and two boys aged 15 and 16 are currently in hospital in critical condition.

Constable Pattenden says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

