Five teens hurt, two critically, in crash north of Toronto

Two teens are in critical condition and three more sustained less serious injuries after a crash just north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say the collision took place last night just before midnight when a Kia left the road and hit a tree.

Constable Andy Pattenden says five teens between the ages of 15 and 17 were in the vehicle at the time.

While the 17-year-old girl driving the vehicle and a 16-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, Constable Pattenden says three others were more badly hurt.

He says a 16-year-old girl sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and two boys aged 15 and 16 are currently in hospital in critical condition.

Constable Pattenden says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.