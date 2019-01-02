Five teens hurt, two critically, in crash north of Toronto

Two teens are in critical condition and three more sustained less serious injuries after a crash just north of Toronto.
York Regional Police say the collision took place last night just before midnight when a Kia left the road and hit a tree.
Constable Andy Pattenden says five teens between the ages of 15 and 17 were in the vehicle at the time.
While the 17-year-old girl driving the vehicle and a 16-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, Constable Pattenden says three others were more badly hurt.
He says a 16-year-old girl sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and two boys aged 15 and 16 are currently in hospital in critical condition.
Constable Pattenden says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.