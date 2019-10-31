 Skip to main content

Toronto

Five teens injured in shooting in Toronto’s west-end expected to survive, police say

The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery

Police cordon off an area around an apartment building in Toronto, on Oct. 30, 2019.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Toronto police say all five teenagers injured in a shooting Wednesday night are expected to survive.

Chief Mark Saunders said the attack took place in Toronto’s west-end at about 7:30 p.m. when two people opened fire in a building hallway.

He said the victims included a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and three males between the ages of 16 and 18.

Police say it’s a “good fact” that all of the victims will likely survive and say one of them underwent surgery overnight.

Investigators say they found at least 20 bullet casings at the scene and are currently searching for three suspects.

Saunders and Toronto Mayor John Tory have repeatedly called for a city-wide handgun ban as the city grapples with a rise in shootings.

