Flood warning in effect in Toronto area after heavy rains Saturday

Toronto
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Toronto region’s conservation authority says a flood warning is in effect for the Greater Toronto Area through Sunday.

Police reported increased collisions and partially submerged vehicles on flooded roadways after upwards of 40 millimetres of rain fell overnight in some areas.

Peel police said they had to help multiple people escape from one car in Mississauga, Ont. when it became stuck in a localized flood at 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is telling residents to be careful around rivers and streams in the GTA.

They say another 15 millimetres of rain is expected on Sunday, as well as strong gusty winds in the afternoon.

The authority says water levels are already receding and expect conditions to go back to normal by Monday.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

