 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Forensic pathologist who examined Tess Richey’s body testifies at trial in Toronto

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tess Richey is seen in this undated photo provided by her sister, Rachel.

Rachel Richey/Handout

A forensic pathologist who examined Tess Richey’s body says she quickly saw signs that suggested the young woman had been strangled.

Dr. Kona Williams is telling a Toronto court that broken blood vessels inside Richey’s eyelids and on her neck raised the possibility of manual or ligature strangulation.

Williams is testifying at the trial of Kalen Schlatter, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Richey’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown alleges Schlatter sexually assaulted and killed Richey in the hours after they met in November 2017.

The 22-year-old woman was reported missing after a night out with a friend.

Days later, her mother and a family friend discovered her body in a stairwell in Toronto’s gay village.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies