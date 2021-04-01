Former Blue Jays youth baseball instructor charged with child luring

A former lead instructor with the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy is facing child-luring charges.

Police in Halton Region say the accused was also active with Baseball Canada and with youth ball in Hamilton.

They say the 56-year-old man is a retired teacher.

Investigators say his online handle was David or David 46.

They also believe there may be other victims.

John Hashimoto, of Hamilton, faces counts of luring a child under 16 years old and invitation to sexual touching.

“We were deeply disturbed to learn of the charges against a former seasonal employee,” the Blue Jays said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Hashimoto was a seasonal employee with the Blue Jays from 2006 until early 2020, when his contract ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of his employment with the team, he underwent a criminal-record check every other year, the organization said. He last cleared the process in November 2019.

The Jays said annual training was mandatory for its baseball instructors, part of which is a requirement for staff to not be alone with children and youth participants

