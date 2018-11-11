Former Muzik nightspot to relaunch as ‘supper club’

The owner of the once-buzzing Toronto nightclub Muzik – the scene of a 2015 shooting that left two people dead – is now launching a “supper club” aimed at attracting a new foodie clientele to the cavernous building he leases from the city at Exhibition Place.

The former nightspot used to attract a long list of celebrities, ranging from pop star Justin Bieber to late mayor Rob Ford. Since the shooting, owner Zlatko Starkovski has rebranded the Horticultural Building that housed Muzik as the Toronto Event Centre and moved into holding mostly corporate events.

Still, he says both the end of Muzik and his current plan for a Saturday-nights-only venture, called the Grand Bizarre Supper Club, have nothing to do with what he calls an isolated incident three years ago.

“Nightclubs are becoming passé now, you know, they’re old,” Mr. Starkovski told The Globe and Mail in an interview underneath the building’s century-old glass dome. “And the market’s changing dramatically and moving towards food, foodies, mixologists, restaurants, that type of thing.”

When his new operation launches on Dec. 1, his patrons will still have to pass through his bank of metal detectors. But instead of a pulsating nightclub, they will find a restaurant-like experience that offers a spread of colourful dishes including, according to a sample menu, “nitrogen sashimi,” a beet-coloured, heart-shaped “heartbreak burger” and a “Ziggy Stardust chocolate egg.”

“Everything’s being photographed now, everything’s become an Instagrammable," Mr. Starkovski said "And people want to eat something amazing, but they want to take a picture of it. They want to create a memory, and they want to share it.”

Music will be at a volume that allows for conversation, Mr. Starkovski says, with no dance floor. The Grand Bizarre will also eliminate the awkwardness around splitting bills, he says, with customers buying what he calls “Bizarre Chips” up front and then using them to purchase their dishes at food stations around the venue. He expects to serve as many as 1,500 to 2,000 people on Saturday nights.

In recent years, Mr. Starkovski has had disagreements with Exhibition Place over just what his current 20-year lease, which expires in 2024, allows him to do. An attempt to alter his lease’s terms and hold formal banquets, instead of just running a nightclub, stalled before city council in 2016. Council is concerned about the fate of a collection of statues inspired by Greek mythology on the property he leases. The issue remains unresolved.

But Dianne Young, the CEO of Exhibition Place, says at first glance that Mr. Starkovski’s latest venture looks to be onside and is not that dissimilar to his nightclub, where he always served food as well as drinks: “It hasn’t started yet, so I guess we’ll have to somewhat see.”

Controversy has also erupted in past years over his below-market-value rent, which was pegged in 2014 at about $10,000 a month for the 41,000-square-foot historic building, according to court documents cited by The Globe at the time. But Mr. Starkovski says he has put millions into fixing up the venue, which was in a dilapidated state when he took it over in 2004, and must contend with its location, which is isolated and subject to restrictions when events such as the Honda Indy or the Canadian National Exhibition are held.

City Councillor Mike Layton, a member of Exhibition Place’s board of governors who in the past has raised noise and public-safety complaints about Muzik, said Mr. Starkovski’s operations have not caused these concerns for some time.

“As long as it is in keeping with the lease arrangements that he has with the city, all power to him,” Mr. Layton said of the new venture.