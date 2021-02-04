Former St. Michael’s football teammate tells sexual assault trial he recognized accused in video of incident

Open this photo in gallery St. Michael's College School, in Toronto, on Nov. 20, 2018. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A former teammate of a teen on trial for sexual assault has identified the accused in a video showing a group of students participating in the incident.

The testifying teen had struggled to recall who was involved in the incident, but said he recognized the accused after watching a video of the sex assault.

The two were former teammates on the football team at St. Michael’s College School.

Two sexual assaults on two different students occurred in the team’s locker room at the school in October and November 2018.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon related to two incidents in which students were sexually assaulted with a broom handle.

No young person can be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Court heard Wednesday that the testifying teen told police the accused was among a group of players who held down another student during the November incident.

The testifying teen, after watching the video in court Thursday, said he recognized the accused in the clip by what he was wearing and his skin tone.

He said the accused was part of a small group who held the victim, a student who was not part of the team, on the ground during the November incident.

He said two other teammates held a broom handle and sexually assaulted the victim.

A student captured that incident on video, which was then shared widely in the school on Snapchat, court heard.

The testifying teen said he saw the video once at school on another student’s phone before watching it again in court Thursday.

“At first I didn’t realize there was a recording of what happened,” the testifying teen said.

“Then I felt bad for (the victim).”

The video, which had also been played in court in March 2020 when the trial began, shows a boy being sexually assaulted as others cheered and laughed.

There is no known video of the October sexual assault.

The testifying teen said he had little recollection of the October incident, but said he was in the locker room when it happened.

In December, court heard a recording of a police interview where one complainant described being sexually assaulted with a broom handle by a group of students in the school’s locker room in October 2018.

In the second recording, he recalled seeing a group sexually assault another student in a similar way the following month, also in the locker room.

The complainant did not mention the accused when discussing the October incident, but alleged the accused held back the arms of the victim in the November assault.

The complainant was initially one of the suspects in the November 2018 incident, but the charges against him were dropped.

Three teens have pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon for their roles in the incidents and have been sentenced to two years of probation.

One of them also pleaded guilty to making child pornography for recording one of the sex assaults in a video that was widely distributed.

Another student received a two-year probationary sentence with no jail time after pleading guilty. The charges against another student, aside from the one who testified, were withdrawn.

