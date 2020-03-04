Former St. Michael’s student pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

Open this photo in gallery St. Michael's College School is seen in Toronto, in a Nov. 15, 2018, file photo. The Canadian Press

A teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at a prestigious Toronto high school has pleaded not guilty as his trial gets underway.

The former student of St. Michael’s College School faces two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon for incidents that occurred on campus in the fall of 2018.

Three teens previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon for their roles in the incidents and were sentenced to two years of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

One of them also pleaded guilty to making child pornography for recording one of the sex assaults in a video that was then shared widely within and outside the school.

The charges against two other students were dropped, while another student received a two-year probationary sentence with no jail time after pleading guilty.

The perpetrators and the victims cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.