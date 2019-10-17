Former St. Michael’s student to go to trial on sexual assault charges in March

Open this photo in gallery The exteriors of St. Michael's College School, in Toronto, on Nov. 20, 2018. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A former student at a prestigious Toronto private school who’s accused of sexually assaulting another student is scheduled to go to trial next March.

The teen, who went to St. Michael’s College School, faces charges that include gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon related to two alleged incidents on campus last year.

Police launched an investigation after discovering an alleged sexual assault on the campus of the all-boys Catholic institution had been captured on video and shared on social media.

Detectives eventually laid charges against seven teens in relation to three incidents – two sexual assaults and one assault – involving members of one of the school’s football teams.

Three former students pleaded guilty this month to one count of sex assault with a weapon and one count of assault with a weapon, and one of them pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

Another teen had his charges dropped in the summer and the cases of the other two students have also concluded, although the Ministry of the Attorney General has not said what those two conclusions were.

