Four dead, several injured in three-alarm house fire in Toronto’s east end

Fire ripped through an east-end Toronto home early Friday killing four people and injuring several others.

Toronto’s fire service said six people were taken from the home and two were in hospital.

Several firefighters were injured.

On scene of a serious fire on Ganesborough. 5 people have been removed from the house, and crews continue to search the property. pic.twitter.com/9l4O5VSWe5 — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) January 29, 2021

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop says one firefighter is in hospital in stable condition.

Jessop says firefighters were still battling hot spots four hours after the initial call.

Toronto’s fire service says it was called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the home’s second floor was engulfed in flames and one resident was hanging from a window when they arrived.

Two adjacent homes were evacuated after the fire spread to their roofs.

An investigation will be done by Toronto’s police and fire services as well as Ontario’s fire marshal.

