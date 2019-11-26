 Skip to main content

Toronto

Four people now facing charges in Toronto human trafficking case: Police

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Police say four people are now facing charges in a human trafficking case in Toronto.

City police say they began investigating in January after a 17-year-old girl was able to escape from a group of people allegedly forcing her into the sex trade.

Police allege two men befriended the girl in Toronto, then took her to Hamilton where she was forced to take drugs and provide sexual services to clients.

Police arrested two men and a woman in the case earlier this year, but were still searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and controlled her earnings.

They say they’ve now arrested that man with help from police in Sudbury, Ont., and he’s now facing nine charges including trafficking in persons under 18.

Police say they believe there may be other victims connected with the case and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

