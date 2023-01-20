Four teen boys are facing a total of 40 criminal charges after they allegedly robbed a precious metals store in Toronto last month.

York Regional Police say three masked suspects entered the store after 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 while a fourth suspect waited in a car nearby.

They say a police unit was in the area investigating the same suspects and was able to arrest them following the robbery after a brief chase.

Officers seized a loaded handgun and recovered nearly $1.3 million worth of gold and silver, which has been returned to the store.

Police say two 15-year-old boys and two 17-year-old boys were arrested.

Investigators say the teens face 40 criminal charges, including robbery with a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.