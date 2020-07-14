Friends upset after police release mugshot to identify Toronto homicide victim

Classmates and friends of a man who was shot and killed in Toronto last week say they are left with questions after police released a mugshot of the victim in order to identify him.
Twenty-one-year-old Mohamed Sow was one of five people struck in a drive-by shooting in the city’s west end on Friday, and police say he died of his injuries in hospital Saturday evening.
On Sunday, the department issued a news release with Sow’s mugshot attached, along with details of the shooting.
The photo was taken down Monday morning, but not before it was published on several news websites and social media platforms.
After heavy backlash from the public and the victim’s family and friends, the image on most media sites was eventually replaced with a graduation photo provided by Sow’s family.
Neil Malcolm, a long-time friend of Sow’s, says the young man deserved better.
