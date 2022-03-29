A police vehicle is parked in front of a home in Brampton, Ont., in which a family of five died in a house fire, on March 28, 2022. A fundraiser has been set up to cover the funeral arrangements and memorial costs after two generations of a family died in a fatal fire in Brampton, Ont.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Five family members who died in a Brampton, Ont., house fire are being remembered by loved ones as “beautiful souls” as funds are raised to cover their funeral costs.

A father, mother and their three children were killed when their home caught fire early Monday morning. A family member identified them as Nazir Ali, 28, his wife Raven Alisha Ali-O’Dea, 29, and their three young children – seven-year-old Layla Rose Ali-O’Dea, eight-year-old Jayden Prince Ali-O’Dea, and 10-year-old Alia Marilyn Ali-O’Dea.

Ali’s sister, Bismah Fatimah Ali, launched an online GoFundMe campaign for the family on which she described her brother and his wife as “two of the most amazing young people, who dedicated their lives to their children.”

She called their three children “little angels” who were their grandparents’ “pride and joy,” adding that their smiles could light up a room.

“As a family, we are devastated to lose two generations in a blink of an eye. Our homes are broken as we mourn a loss that we can never replace,” she wrote on the fundraiser page.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from our communities and their leaders. We are also very thankful for the valiant effort made by the fire/police/paramedics to keep our family whole.”

