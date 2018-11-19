Governments are listening now, Toronto police chief says as city marks its deadliest year

It took the deadliest year in the city’s history, but Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says he’s confident all levels of government are now listening.

His comments Monday followed the city’s 90th homicide, eclipsing what had been 1991’s record.

In an interview with CBC’s Metro Morning, Chief Saunders said police have seized close to 900 firearms this year. “We do have a problem with the gun play,” he said. “Most of the shootings, by and large, are related and attributed to street gang violence.”

And while he stressed that means the vast majority of the city’s 2.8 million Torontonians are safe, he acknowledged the “brazenness” of some of these shootings has increased.

Toronto homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death that marks the city’s 90th homicide of the year – setting a new record in Toronto’s history.

Police received the initial call for the sound of gunshots at around 1:23 p.m. Sunday Despite the call for the sound of shots, there was no other commotion reported in the apartment building at Lawrence Avenue and Kingston Road. “Officers happened to be fairly close by, and they were able to respond to this very quickly,” said Constable David Hopkinson, a Toronto police spokesperson.

Searching the building, officers soon a man without vital signs, along with some shell casings. Paramedics were rushed to the scene. Shortly afterwards, the victim was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case. Of the homicides so far this year, shootings make up over half, claiming 47 lives. There have been 19 stabbing deaths, and 24 deaths that are classified as “other," including the 10 people killed during April’s van attack.

Plans to reduce gun violence became a heated subject of debate in the most recent municipal election, won by incumbent mayor John Tory.

Mr. Tory said he is working with the Ontario government to give police more support and toughen up bail sentencing, as well as working with the federal government to create stricter gun laws and “invest in kids and families.”

“This homicide total is not something anyone, including me, can accept,” said Mr. Tory on Sunday. “I am absolutely determined to see us do better next year and every future year. I know with the public’s help we can keep Toronto safe.”

That governments are now listening to the need for action on violence is crucial, Chief Saunders said, because the battle will take a collective effort. “It’s not just a policing solution,'” he said.

In neighbouring Peel Region, Police Chief Jennifer Evans has blamed the ban on carding – the controversial police practice of collecting information about people they stop to question – for the rise in violence. The practice was banned after it was found to disproportionately target people of colour,but some police officers argue they have lost a necessary investigative tool.

Asked about carding Monday, Chief Saunders stressed that it is dangerous to "oversimplify."

"I can't say that its not a factor but I'm not going to say it's the complete and whole thing," he said, citing the root causes of violence such as poverty, housing, and lack of job opportunities.

He said there is a need for more core funding for community organizations.

“Grant funding happens for a couple years and then it’s gone; you have to rebuild it. There has to be core funding to make it work, to make it sustainable,” he said.