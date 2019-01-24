Group of Seven painting worth $200,000 stolen from Toronto home

Police say a Group of Seven painting has been stolen from a Toronto home.
Toronto police say the painting is an original piece of art by A.Y. Jackson and was stolen along with other items.
They say officers were called about the break-and-enter on Friday where the painting called “Sun Gleams: Autumn, North Saskatchewan” was reported missing.
Investigators say the painting is oil on canvas and is worth more than $200,000.
The Group of Seven consisted of painters best known for capturing Canadian landscapes in their work.
