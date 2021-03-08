 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

GTA malls entering grey zone use staff at doors, tech to track capacity

Tara Deschamps
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shoppers put bags in their trunk in the packed parking lot at Yorkdale mall in Toronto on Nov. 21, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Greater Toronto Area malls are using capacity tracking technology and staff stationed at doors to abide by COVID-19 rules that went into effect in parts of the region Monday.

Under provincial regulations, non-essential stores and malls in Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region are allowed to open, but are required to keep capacity at 25 per cent or below.

To follow the regulations, Oxford Properties has staff at designated entrances at its Yorkdale, Square One and Scarborough Town Centre malls to stop people from entering when capacity has been reached.

Story continues below advertisement

The property manager said some individual retailers also have store capacity limits and are using line management systems to minimize wait times by allowing shoppers to receive text notifications when they can enter.

Oxford is also managing capacity before people even arrive at its properties by hosting online trackers to show how full malls are. The trackers tell shoppers how close malls are to reaching their maximum capacity and whether guests should expect to wait to enter once they arrive.

Just before noon on Monday, for example, Yorkdale’s website showed it was at 32 per cent of restricted capacity, while Square One was at roughly 36 per cent and Scarborough Town Centre was hovering above 40 per cent.

Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd. shopping centres also unveiled capacity trackers on websites for its properties, including Eaton Centre and Fairview Mall.

The trackers don’t report how full malls were, but offer real-time ratings that show whether the mall is “not too busy, “moderately busy” or “busy.”

Lineups are typical in the moderately busy level, while the busy stage could see mall access restricted, Cadillac Fairview said.

Both Fairview and Eaton Centre were in the “not too busy” stage around noon Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Cadillac Fairview said restaurants and food establishments will continue to operate exclusively through takeout and delivery at its locations.

The operator is also limiting the number of entrances visitors can use and positioning staff at those doors to control how many people enter.

Like Oxford, it was warning guests that they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and recent travel as they enter the mall.

Shoppers wanting to expedite the process were encouraged to use an online screening questionnaire set up by the province that asks people about whether they are feeling ill, have received a COVID Alert app notification recently or have come into contact with people experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Those who fill out the survey and don’t report any symptoms or risks are given a screening result document that reads “you can go.”

The document is valid for 12 hours if someone does not develop symptoms or risks sooner and can be flashed at mall entrances for quicker access.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies