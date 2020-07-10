Hamilton mobster killed, two injured in shooting at Burlington plaza

Open this photo in gallery Halton police investigate the crime scene where Hamilton Mob boss Pasquale (Pat) Musitano, 51, was shot dead in a Burlington parking lot on July 10, 2020. Glenn Lowson/The Globe and Mail

Hamilton mobster Pasquale (Pat) Musitano, 52, was killed in the parking lot of a Burlington, Ont., strip mall Friday afternoon, a little more than a year after a previous attempt on his life failed.

The shooting took place around 1:10 p.m. in a plaza on Plains Road East near Waterdown Road. A second man was also shot and taken to hospital with serious injuries, Halton Regional Police Constable Ryan Anderson said, adding that a third victim was also injured in some way.

The block surrounding the plaza remained taped off Friday evening, with pylons and purple evidence markers dotting the pavement around a parked black GMC Denali. Mr. Musitano’s body, under a sheet, lay a short distance away.

Story continues below advertisement

Markers were also visible next to a dark silver Lincoln, which was jutting out of the plaza into the street, with a dent in the front and what appeared to be bullet holes in the hood. Constable Anderson confirmed that car was involved in the investigation, but couldn’t say how.

The crime scene bore similarities to one in April of last year, when Mr. Musitano was shot multiple times outside his lawyer’s office in Mississauga. In that case, too, a black GMC Denali with the same licence plate was examined and hauled away by police from the taped-off lot.

Although that shooting initially left Mr. Musitano in critical condition, he survived.

The Musitano name is notorious in the Canadian underworld. In the 1990s, Mr. Musitano and his younger brother Angelo were charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Hamilton mob boss Johnny (Pops) Papalia and his underboss Carmen Barillaro (both of whom were shot by hit man Ken Murdock). The charges relating to Mr. Papalia’s murder were ultimately withdrawn as part of a deal when the Musitanos pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in Mr. Barillaro’s death.

The brothers were released from prison in 2006 and remained largely under the radar until Pat’s SUV was set on fire in the driveway of his east-end Hamilton home five years ago.

Then in May, 2017, Angelo was shot and killed in the driveway of his home in suburban Waterdown, Ont., while his family was in the house. Hamilton Police Detective Peter Thom said at that time that this “very public execution was likely the result of his involvement in the ‘family business.’ Although we don’t know the exact motive, there appears to be some sort of power struggle going on.”

A month later, Pat’s home was shot up. That home was listed for sale last August.

Story continues below advertisement

A Hamilton man has been charged in Angelo’s murder, and warrants are out for two others, whom police believe have fled to Mexico. All three, police believe, were hired hit men – and as of last summer, they said they were still investigating who ordered the killing.

On Friday, little information was available about possible suspects in Mr. Musitano’s slaying. Constable Anderson said a man was seen speeding westbound away from the scene in a newer-model grey four-door sedan, similar to an Infiniti Q50 with a sunroof. Police said it would have fresh damage to the driver-side door.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.