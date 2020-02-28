 Skip to main content

Toronto

High school teachers hold rotating strike today

Toronto
The Canadian Press
High school teachers are off the job today at more than a dozen Ontario boards as part of their union’s campaign of rotating one-day strikes.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says the 16 boards include those in Hamilton-Wentworth and Ottawa-Carleton.

The union representing the province’s French-language teachers, meanwhile, is set to resume contract talks with the government today.

The new round of negotiations comes a day after the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association announced a provincewide walkout for March 5, citing unsuccessful bargaining talks earlier in the week.

All four of the province’s major teachers’ unions have been in contract talks with the provincial government since September.

Last week, they engaged in a province-wide strike that saw 200,000 workers off the job – the first time since 1997 that educators from all the labour groups were on strike on the same day.

