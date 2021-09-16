Homeless, supporters charged in Toronto encampment clearings vow to fight charges

Open this photo in gallery With security standing nearby, a man sorts through his belongings before his tent was taken down at an encampment in Alexandra Park in Toronto on July 20. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Members of Toronto’s homeless community and their supporters say they’ll fight charges that were laid against them after authorities cleared encampments from city parks this summer.

They say more than 50 people face a variety of charges and tickets, which they argue should be dropped.

Violence erupted at various points as police officers moved in to clear homeless encampments in Toronto parks over recent months.

Story continues below advertisement

The group, which voiced concerns outside Mayor John Tory’s condo Thursday morning, says the operations left some people with broken bones, concussions and cuts after they clashed with police.

Police have said they were supporting city staff in the clearing operations and carried out “enforcement” as a last resort.

Early in the pandemic, hundreds fled Toronto’s homeless shelters for fear of contracting COVID-19, setting up tents in parks throughout the city. The city maintains the shelter system is safe, and city council passed a motion to end encampments.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.