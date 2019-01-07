 Skip to main content

Toronto Hundreds of commuters delayed after fire on GO train east of Toronto

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Hundreds of commuters delayed after fire on GO train east of Toronto

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Firefighters attend to a GO train east of Union Station in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2019.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Hundreds of commuters are facing long delays this morning after a fire broke out on a GO transit train heading into Toronto.

Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins says crews noticed smoke pouring from a locomotive on a train travelling the Lakeshore East line that was approaching Toronto from Oshawa, Ont.

She says crews moved passengers seated near the locomotive to a coach further down the train while emergency responders got to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the fire is extinguished and no one was injured, but says the incident is causing major delays.

Aikins says all trains on routes east of Toronto have been held up for more than an hour, adding they can’t get going again until the damaged locomotive is moved and emergency responders have left the scene.

Passengers on the stalled train are being evacuated to another train. All routes travelling westbound from Union Station are not impacted by the fire.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers