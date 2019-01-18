 Skip to main content

Canada ‘Hurricane Hazel’ McCallion appointed adviser to Premier Doug Ford

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has appointed former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion as a special adviser.

McCallion served as mayor of the city west of Toronto from 1978 to 2014.

In a release, the provincial government says McCallion will advise Ford and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark on a range of municipal issues and will receive up to $150,000 per year.

Ontario PC leader Doug Ford is congratulated by former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion after winning a majority government in the Ontario Provincial election in Toronto on June 7, 2018.

Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press

Her appointment comes days after the province announced it was reviewing 82 municipalities, raising the possibility of amalgamations.

McCallion endorsed Ford for premier in the 2018 election that vaulted his Progressive Conservatives to power.

The former mayor, known as “Hurricane Hazel,” is less than a month away from her 98th birthday.

The former Liberal government made Feb. 14 Hazel McCallion Day in honour of her birthday.

