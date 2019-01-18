‘Hurricane Hazel’ McCallion appointed adviser to Premier Doug Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has appointed former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion as a special adviser.
McCallion served as mayor of the city west of Toronto from 1978 to 2014.
In a release, the provincial government says McCallion will advise Ford and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark on a range of municipal issues and will receive up to $150,000 per year.
Her appointment comes days after the province announced it was reviewing 82 municipalities, raising the possibility of amalgamations.
McCallion endorsed Ford for premier in the 2018 election that vaulted his Progressive Conservatives to power.
The former mayor, known as “Hurricane Hazel,” is less than a month away from her 98th birthday.
The former Liberal government made Feb. 14 Hazel McCallion Day in honour of her birthday.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.