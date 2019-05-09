Husband of murdered Toronto physician Elana Fric-Shamji sentenced to life in prison

A former Toronto neurosurgeon was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years, after pleading guilty last month to murdering his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.

“This is an extremely tragic case. Three young children have lost their mother forever,” Superior Court Justice John McMahon told the courtroom as he delivered his sentence Thursday. “It is also yet another case of domestic homicide, which this court sees all too frequently.”

Dr. Fric-Shamji – a beloved family physician and rising star in the policy field – was killed by her husband, Dr. Mohammed Shamji, just two days after she filed for divorce in November of 2016.

After he killed his wife, Dr. Shamji then crammed her body into a suitcase and dumped it in a river, north of Toronto. Afterward, he carried on as though nothing had happened – even continuing to perform surgeries. He pleaded ignorance about his wife’s whereabouts, even trying to point the finger at a man his wife had been having an affair with, before he was arrested three days later.

“She did what she was legally entitled to do,” Justice McMahon said. “She took steps in the legal process to end an unhappy marriage. Women, or men, have the right to end a relationship without having to fear abuse – or as in this case, even death, by deciding to leave.”

It was on the eve of his trial last month that Dr. Shamji pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his wife’s death, which carries a mandatory life sentence in prison. Justice McMahon’s duty Thursday was to set a period of parole ineligibility between 10 and 25 years.

Justice McMahon ruled that a period of 14 years – which was jointly suggested by both the prosecution and the defence – “reflects the gravity of the violence in a domestic murder, but also acknowledges the remorse of a guilty plea and the antecedence of the accused.”

Dr. Shamji’s guilty plea came on the eve of his trial last month – sparing his oldest daughter, a key witness in the case, from having to testify about what she saw the night her mother was killed. The then 11 year old woke the night of Nov. 30, 2016, to banging and screams coming from her parents’ bedroom. When she went to investigate, her father had ordered her back to bed. The following morning, her mother was gone.

On Wednesday, victim-impact statements were submitted by Dr. Fric-Shamji’s closest family, friends and colleagues, detailing the void her murder has left for them. She was a devoted mother and a celebrated family doctor, they said.

From the outside, the couple had appeared to live an enviable life, posting photos on social media of marathon runs and glamorous vacations they took together. But in reality, their 12-year-marriage had been “volatile and dysfunctional,” marred by escalating abuse.

At the time of her death, Dr. Fric-Shamji had finally been ready to leave, her mother, Ana Fric, said. “She was finally looking forward to a new and happy life for her and her children and then everything was taken from her and from us.”

Court also heard from family and colleagues of Dr. Shamji, who expressed their support for the disgraced neurosurgeon. His parents expressed remorse in their letter, and offered their condolences to their former daughter-in-law’s family. They wrote that they pray their son’s time in prison “yields rehabilitation and healing."

During a brief address to the court, Dr. Shamji turned to the Fric family, offering an apology for his actions. Ms. Fric, his former mother-in-law, turned away.

To his two daughters sitting in the courtroom, he expressed “hope that the memories of your mother will help you to be brave and supportive of each other as you navigate the terrible circumstances that I have created for you.”

The girls’ brother, just five years old, waited outside in the hall with relatives.

The family expressed fear that he was too young when his mother was killed to remember her. Dr. Fric-Shamji’s sister, Caroline Lekic, promised in her victim-impact statement to tell him all about her.

And when the time comes, she added, looking at Dr. Shamji directly, “he will be informed about you – and what kind of husband you were to his mother.”