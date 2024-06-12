Imagining a healthier Toronto: Program helps students build models of community design ideas

When Grade 7 and 8 students were asked to dream up healthier Toronto communities, most were especially interested in more and better public spaces – a dream shared by many adults in the city.

Students from Chief Dan George Public School and Nelson Mandela Park Public School recently visited OCAD University to finalize their design concepts as part of It’s My Future Toronto (IMFTO).

The annual program, created by former OCAD University dean of design Dori Tunstall, challenges BIPOC students to come up with innovations for a better Toronto. IMFTO is now in its fourth year, and has grown from 17 students participating in 2021 to about 100 this year.

Open this photo in gallery: Sports facilities designed by Chief Dan George Public School students.

Before the workshop, students spent several sessions receiving guidance from professionals in the fields of journalism, advertising, policy and design as they tackled this year’s challenge of “designing a healthy Toronto.” Globe and Mail journalists worked with students in writing and editing workshops to help them get their ideas down on paper.

The entire project culminated in a visit to OCAD University last month, where students turned their concepts into real-world structures made of cardboard and construction paper.

“Building something three-dimensionally, it engages all of the senses – it’s tactile,” said Kathy Moscou, interim dean of OCAD University’s faculty of design. “You can actually touch what this community looks like. You can see what this looks like.”

Open this photo in gallery: Students and staff from OCAD University placed the three-dimensional designs into a floor map.

Open this photo in gallery: Chief Dan George Public School students (from left) Damia, China and Juniper work on their projects.

Damia, Grade 7

“I built a community centre for new immigrants for learning, for socializing and fun. We could try and make more connections with the community, then they’re better together because when there’s gaps in the community, it leads to more violence and stuff, and that’s not really good. Where we live we have community centres, but downtown they don’t have as many, so I think they should add more downtown. Because it’s where you can see more homelessness, and that’s something that has to change.”

Juniper, Grade 7

“A problem in our community is people throwing trash everywhere, and throwing recycling in the garbage cans. I designed nicer trash cans and more of them in the parks and everywhere, so people would use them and use them right.”

Open this photo in gallery: Grade 7 student China works on her model affordable housing apartment beside classmate Juniper, who is designing improved garbage and recycling bins.

China, Grade 7

“I made an affordable apartment building for new immigrants to Canada, to help them get on their feet and boost their income and help them to save, so they can maybe own their own house one day.”

Open this photo in gallery: Chief Dan George Public School student Milan builds her imagined community centre for refugees.

Milan, Grade 7

“I wanted to make a community centre that’s connected to a living space for the refugees who came to Canada, because when they come to Canada, they don’t know that they’re not going to get a home. It has a language program for them to help learn English and a space for them to be active, and I’m planning on giving them fares for TTC.”

Dorcas, Grade 8

“I built a park for [ages] 13 and up, because usually parks don’t allow kids over 13 to play. So, this is open to older kids, because even though you’re older, you still want to play in the park. I’ll use Instagram and YouTube to get the older kids to the park and do whatever, just have fun.”