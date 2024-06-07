Increased Toronto police presence expected at weekend Walk with Israel event, related protest

Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Police officers stand outside on the street near a press conference called by Canadian Jewish organizations in Toronto on June 3.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

There will be heightened security at a pro-Israel march and a related protest this weekend, Toronto police said Friday, as they warned that anyone engaging in criminal behaviour would be arrested.

The United Jewish Appeal is holding their annual “Walk with Israel” event on Sunday, which involves a five-kilometre walk and a festival in an area of north Toronto.

“Organizers have received a permit for this event from the city, and our expectation is that it be allowed to proceed without interruption,” Toronto’s deputy police chief, Lauren Pogue, said in a video statement.

“We respect the right to peaceful assembly and expression. However, we must remind everyone that this right comes with legal responsibilities, and we urge everyone to be respectful of one another and our police officers.”

Police said they have received information that suggests some protesters plan to disrupt the event.

The deputy chief said there will be designated areas for protestors “to avoid confrontations,” adding that those locations were aimed at ensuring safety and freedom of expression for all.

Police also said officers from various other forces will be present to ensure public safety.

Anyone who engages in criminal activity, including harassment or intimidation, could face arrest, said Pogue.

“Those who attend this event and engage in criminal activity can expect to be arrested,” she said. “We remain dedicated to maintaining order and we will not hesitate to enforce the law.”

Recent social media posts have detailed plans for a protest at the same time as the Sunday event. The posts call for participants to voice their support for Palestinians. Canadians for Palestine, one of the groups listed on an online poster for the protest event, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Steve McDonald, a spokesperson for the United Jewish Appeal Federation of Greater Toronto, said the annual “Walk with Israel” attracts roughly 20,000 participants but more are expected to attend this year.

“While this year is obviously uniquely challenging and there have been many difficult things happening in Israel but also here in our city for the Jewish community, we really do feel this is an important moment for unity,” McDonald said in a phone interview.

McDonald added the event’s security plan was developed in partnership with the police and organizers have hired additional security personnel and community volunteers.

“I think police are wisely trying to balance freedom of expression and public safety,” he said.